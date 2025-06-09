Fifteen-year-old Iowane Claude is among seven students recognised at the Vision Fiji Children’s Awards for his determination, resilience and commitment to weightlifting.

The young weightlifter from Rabi Island has worked his way onto the international stage, representing Fiji in major competitions.

Earlier this year, he represented Fiji at the World Youth Championships in Bogota, Colombia, where he finished 15th out of 30 lifters in his first appearance at the competition.

Claude’s journey has not been without challenges.

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After losing his father in an accident last year, he went through a difficult period, stepping away from weightlifting.

However, with the support of his coach, Henry Elder, and his wider weightlifting family, he found his way back to the sport.

Speaking after receiving the Vision Fiji Children’s Award, Claude says he was excited to be recognised for his efforts.

He credited his coaches and teammates for supporting him throughout his journey, both in sport and in his personal life.

“They’re always supporting. If there’s anything I need they are always there to help me out and everything.”

Despite the difficulties he has faced, Claude remains committed to weightlifting and encourages other young people, particularly aspiring athletes, to remain dedicated to their training and stay consistent.