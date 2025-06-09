[Photo : Bose Vavataga]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre says there has been steady progress in addressing violence against women over the past 15 years, but more work is needed to protect women and girls.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali made the comment during the launch of Fiji’s Second National Study on Women’s Health and Life Experiences.

The first national study, conducted in 2010 and 2011, surveyed 3,193 women.

It found that 64 percent of women who had ever been in a relationship had experienced physical or sexual violence, or both, from a husband or partner.

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Ali says the latest study, conducted in 2025, allows Fiji to measure progress, identify gaps and understand what has changed over the years.

“The results of the first study provided evidence of the scale and nature of violence in our homes, our communities, and our society. This evidence helped shape Fiji’s national conversation, advocacy, policy, and laws, and the way different organizations are responding to violence”

She says the new research also looks at violence against women with disabilities, violence during natural disasters and technology-facilitated abuse.

Ali says the findings must now lead to action, with stronger policies, adequate funding and accountability to improve the lives of women and girls.

She adds that ending violence against women is not the responsibility of one organisation alone.

“Violence against women is not a responsibility that rests solely on the shoulders of feminist advocates, activists, and service providers alone. It is a human rights issue and a responsibility shared by all of us across families, communities, and the key institutions of our government and society.”

The report is being launched under the theme Still Everybody’s Business, 15 Years On.