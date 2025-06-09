[Photo : Supplied]

The National Fire Authority is urging the public to practise fire safety at home after a blaze destroyed a house in Siberia, Labasa, yesterday morning.

The incident happened at around 9:46 am.

Crews arrived to find the timber and corrugated iron home fully engulfed in flames.

The uninsured home suffered up to 100 per cent damage. Two people were inside at the time, but no injuries were reported.

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The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says house fires can spread rapidly and cause devastating losses within minutes.

He is reminding families to regularly inspect electrical appliances, avoid overloading power outlets, and never leave cooking unattended.

Sowane also urges households to have an emergency escape plan, evacuate immediately if a fire breaks out, and call 910.