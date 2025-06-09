[Source: Reuters]

Ella Langley and her unstoppable hit “Choosin’ ​Texas” dominated the Country Music Association awards at a ceremony that also featured Taylor Swift’s first ‌performance at the CMAs in 13 years.

Swift, who began her career in country music before finding megastardom in pop, went into the show in Nashville with one nomination for “I Knew It, I Knew You” from the “Toy Story 5” movie soundtrack.

In the night’s first award, CMA voters chose “Choosin’ Texas” ​over Swift’s entry for single of the year. It was one of six awards for Langley, including the ​event’s top honor of entertainer of the year.

“I love this song,” the 27-year-old Langley said after ⁠winning the single award. “We just sat in a room and did our best one afternoon, and it is the gift ​that just keeps on giving. I can’t believe this is my life, and what is going on is absolutely insane. I ​just can’t believe it’s me that this is happening to.”

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“Choosin’ Texas” became a cultural phenomenon. It ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 27 weeks, breaking a record set by Mariah Carey’s perennial holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Langley was at a ​loss for words as she racked up award after award, sweeping the major categories including album and song of the ​year.

“At this point I’m sick of me,” she joked during the last of several acceptance speeches. “This has been the most special night. I could ‌quit tomorrow ⁠and have the best career of my life. So thank you.”

Winners were chosen by more than 7,000 members of the Country Music Association, a group that includes musicians, songwriters, executives and others in the industry. The gala was broadcast live on ABC and streamed on Disney+ (DIS.N), opens new tab.

Midway through the show, Swift sang a mashup of “I Knew It, I Knew You” and her 2006 ​country hit “Our Song.” She wore ​a red-and-white dress with bejeweled ⁠cowboy boots and was joined onstage by Keith Urban, playing banjo.

Swift took the microphone again to present the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award to Brooks & Dunn, a duo known for hits ​such as “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.” “They still approach their music with the mischief and excitement of little ​kids just discovering ⁠their love for this,” Swift said.