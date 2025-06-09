[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Prolonged dry conditions linked to El Niño are increasing the risk of bushfires across Fiji Pine Group’s 85,000 hectares of plantations, threatening forest resources, workers

and surrounding communities.

Fiji Pine Limited Executive Chair Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure says the heightened fire risk is particularly concerning in the interior of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, where dry vegetation has accumulated.

Bushfires have already affected both newly planted and established pine forests, and the company is assessing the economic impact of the damage.

Ratu Rakuita highlighted that the effects extend beyond plantation losses, with forestry operations, workers and families at forest stations facing challenges from water

shortages.

The situation underscores the growing threat dry weather poses to Fiji’s forestry sector and those who depend on plantation operations.