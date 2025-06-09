[Source: File]

More than 2,000 primary school athletes from 25 districts are expected to compete at this year’s Tuckers Games at the HFC Bank Stadium next week.

Organizers say preparations are progressing well, with districts having held zonal meets to select athletes for the two-day event.

Wallis and Futuna will not compete this year along with Kabara and Vanuabalavu, reportedly because of financial constraints.

The competition will feature the usual events, although organizers are reviewing the order of events.

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Fiji Primary Schools Athletics Association president, Adriu Qio, says few districts will take part for the first time.

“But we have Koro, Koro Island team is coming in this year for the first time and we also have Namosi Highlanders, they are also joining as a new district this year and also Naitasiri South, we also have Naitasiri South as one of the three districts that are coming in new this year.”

The Tuckers Games will be held at the HFC Stadium next Thursday and Friday and it will air live on FBC Sports.

Overseas fans can watch the action via pay per view on VITI+.