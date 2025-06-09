[Photo : Riya Mala]

Overseas employers will have the final say on whether to recruit Fijian job applicants with adverse police records, following clarification from the National Employment Centre.

Foreign Employment Services Manager Gaayetri Prasad says the Centre relies on the Criminal Records Office to provide police clearance information, which is then shared with overseas employers.

She says it is up to individual employers to decide whether they want to recruit applicants with adverse police clearances.

Prasad has also clarified that general registration for overseas employment is currently suspended until further notice.

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“Concerning the police clearance process, we rely on the CRO office to provide the police clearance records to the National Employment Centre. So whatever we receive from the CRO office is what is then disclosed to the employers abroad.”

She says applications remain open only for men under the halal slaughtering programme, while other applicants can register through the approved employer referral pathway.

Prasad adds that the NEC will continue to process referred applicants and share the relevant police clearance information with employers to support their recruitment decisions.