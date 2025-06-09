[File Photo]

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran is deeply concerned by the reported knife attack on a woman in Korovou, who is fighting for her life in hospital after allegedly being attacked by her husband.

Kiran says the allegations are alarming, particularly claims that the victim had an existing Domestic Violence Restraining Order (DVRO), had previously sought police intervention, and had raised concerns about threats to her safety.

She says the incident reinforces the importance of police officers understanding and fulfilling their responsibilities when responding to gender-based violence and domestic abuse.

The Ministry has worked closely with the Fiji Police Force and key stakeholders to strengthen responses through the Revised National Service Delivery Protocol for Responding to Cases of Gender-Based Violence, launched in July 2026, which clearly sets out the standards expected when assisting survivors.

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Kiran is particularly concerned by allegations of delays in confirming the victim’s DVRO between police stations, stressing that a restraining order is a legal protection mechanism meant to safeguard victims from further harm.

She says any report of threats or a breach of an existing order must be treated with urgency, noting that the Revised Protocol requires timely investigations to hold perpetrators accountable.

The Protocol also reinforces the Fiji Police Force’s No Drop Policy, which mandates full investigations and court action for domestic violence complaints, and prohibits officers from reconciling perpetrators with victims.

Kiran says the reported presence of the victim’s daughter during the attack is another deeply concerning aspect, adding that children who witness violence at home are also affected and must not be overlooked.

While acknowledging that police have confirmed the incident and charged the suspect, Kiran is urging the Fiji Police Force to thoroughly review how earlier reports and the verification of the DVRO were handled.

She says lessons must be identified and any gaps in response, coordination, or adherence to established procedures addressed, stressing that effective protection requires commitment from every frontline agency.

The National Domestic Violence Helpline 1560 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Survivors can also seek assistance from their nearest police station, Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre office, or the Ministry’s Divisional Offices.