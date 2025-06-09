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The Fijian Elections Office says 2,045 names will be removed from the National Register of Voters.

The list of deceased has been compiled based on the records obtained from the births, deaths, and marriages registry as of 31 September this year and can be accessed on the FEO website.

The FEO is also in the process of writing to the next of kin of persons on the list of confirmation.

The elections office says that if the public believes that certain records are incorrect, family members should contact the acting manager of electronic voter registration and polling venue, Jesmine Kumar, on the number 3316225, or via the email which is listed on their Facebook page.

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However, the FEO says this process will close at 4 pm on the 1st of December.

Following this dual verification process, the FEO will proceed to remove all confirmed deceased persons from the NRV.