French riot police stand in position amid tear gas during clashes with protesters at a demonstration in Nantes [Photo Credit: Reuters]

French senators gave ‌final approval on Friday to a law presuming that police officers who use their weapons are acting lawfully, a proposal that left-wing parliamentarians oppose and seek to challenge at the Constitutional Council.

A long-standing demand of far ​right politicians, the law gives an officer who killed someone by shooting the benefit of ​the doubt, unless there is proof to the contrary. Critics have dubbed it “a ⁠licence to kill”.

Senators backed the law by 205 votes to 110 in the upper house ​of parliament.

Several lawmakers, rights organisations and unions oppose it saying it will lead to more killings ​and make it harder for victims’ families seeking justice. Left-wing parliamentary groups plan to refer the law for examination by the Constitutional Council, in a last effort to halt it.

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The government supports the law, with Interior ​Minister Laurent Nunez saying it is an important measure to protect officers who work in dangerous ​conditions.

The French government has come under pressure from activists and the public over repeated allegations of police ​violence and harassment, largely ​against Black and ⁠Arab men and boys. Some of the cases, such as the killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk in 2023, sparked nationwide riots.

Morris Tidball-Binz, UN special rapporteur ​on extrajudicial executions, has expressed concerns that such a law could fuel ​impunity for ⁠officers.

Samia El Khalfaoui, an activist ​whose nephew Souheil was killed by a police officer in 2021, was among protesters outside the senate on Thursday afternoon.