[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The makers behind the blockbuster Hanu-Man (2024) are gearing up to take audiences into another larger-than-life extravaganza.

Primeshow Entertainment, the production house behind Hanu-Man, has unveiled its next venture, Hanuman 2: The Rise of Vanaras, starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej.

The intriguing announcement poster offers a glimpse into the grand and mystical world of the film, featuring a visual of a man ascending through the clouds, surrounded by a divine presence.

Written and Directed by Vi Anand, the film is produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy. With Panja Vaisshnav Tej leading the project, the film aims to take audiences into an exciting new cinematic world.

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Hanuman 2: The Rise of Vanaras will release in five languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada – taking its story to audiences across the country.

Producer K Niranjan Reddy, shared, “We have always believed in the power of stories that come from our culture and imagination. After Hanu-Man, we wanted to embark on a journey that would allow us to explore another fascinating world of fantasy.

Hanuman 2: The Rise of Vanaras is a step towards that vision.

With an exciting story, a grand cinematic canvas and Panja Vaisshnav Tej at the forefront, we are looking forward to bringing something truly special to audiences.

This is just the beginning of another exciting chapter for us.”