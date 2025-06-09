[Photo : Josefa Sigavolavola]

The health system faces questions over its capacity to maintain donated equipment, following the delivery of approximately 24 tonnes of supplies from Australia.

The consignment includes 187 hospital and healthcare beds.

However, Bridge for Your Future Foundation founder Ganesh Sen says receiving equipment is only one part of strengthening healthcare services, with long-term maintenance, training and funding equally important.

Sen says every donation must first undergo a proper feasibility assessment to determine whether the equipment meets the needs of the receiving facility, who will operate it and what resources will be required to keep it functional.

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He says considerations must also include the availability of spare parts, consumables, technical support and the expected lifespan of the equipment.

Sen warns that without proper planning, equipment could become difficult to maintain or remain underutilised, limiting the benefits for patients and healthcare workers.

“The last thing that we want is something that comes here ends up in a landfill and this creates more problems for Fiji. So we have to measure the items and lifespan while also ensuring that everything sent is utilized.”

Sen highlights funding as a major obstacle, revealing that his foundation continues to receive requests for medical equipment from Fiji but some opportunities cannot proceed because of financial constraints.

He says the foundation has a number of infusion pumps awaiting delivery to Fiji.