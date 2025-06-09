[Source: File]

Four of Fiji’s top futsal teams will battle for a place at the OFC Futsal Championship when the Extra Futsal Championship kicks off this weekend.

Fiji FA Media Officer Avikash Chand says the tournament will feature the champions and top-performing teams from the country’s regional competitions.

“There are four teams participating in this weekend’s Extra Futsal Championship and these teams have qualified from the zones.”

The teams contesting the tournament are Suva Futsal, Ba Futsal, Labasa Futsal and Tailevu Naitasiri Futsal.

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“From the Southern Zone we have Suva Futsal, from the Western Zone the champions are Ba, from the North it’s Labasa and the runner-up from Suva is Tailevu Naitasiri Futsal.”

Chand says the teams will compete in a round-robin format across Saturday and Sunday.

“They will play a round-robin competition on Saturday and Sunday.”

The stakes are high, with the tournament winner earning qualification to the OFC Futsal Championship.