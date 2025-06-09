[file/photo]

Women artisans from the Central and Western Divisions are encouraging other ladies to take up making handicrafts to boost their income.

Following the 8th National Women’s Expo, which closed yesterday, ladies from the Central and Western Divisions shared how they turned a simple craft into an income-earning business.

78-year-old Amelia Yalosavu, from Drekana, Rewa, says that pottery making was something she had no knowledge about.

She says with the encouragement of a relative, she was motivated to learn, and now it is a source of income for her and her family.

Article continues after advertisement

“I make the crafts I sell by shaping them into balls, and then I shape them into pots and vases”.

Representing the Tamavua Talei Ladies, Silovate Rabo shares that a simple yet creative piece of art can go a long way towards increasing income.

However, she says women must be ready to try out different ideas and new things.

“We advocate for preserving an eco-friendly environment, using materials from everything nature offers”.

Rabo adds that El Niño has impacted most of the western side of Fiji, and women could use simple resources to highlight the challenges they are currently facing and incorporate this into their crafts.

Meanwhile, Elenoa Vamalua, from Nayawa, shares that she creates handicrafts from leftover materials.

The women also reminded youths that the secret to success is to stay committed and to be creative.