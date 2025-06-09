The Westpac Group today announced it will invest $225 million in Westpac Fiji, paving the way for more capacity to back households, small businesses, tourism and larger national projects.

The Group says the additional capital gives Westpac Fiji more capacity to lend to Fijian households and businesses and strengthens its balance sheet.

Westpac Chief Executive, Business and Wealth, Paul Fowler, who is visiting Suva for the announcement, says the investment reflects the Group’s long-term commitment to Fiji.

“This year marks 125 years of Westpac operating in Fiji, and our investment shows our commitment to being here for generations to come. The additional capital means Westpac Fiji can back more businesses and take part in larger financing, including infrastructure that supports Fiji’s economic resilience. With the Vuvale Union Treaty bringing our two countries closer, we want to play our part in Fiji’s growth,” he said.

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Westpac says today’s capital injection announcement builds on Westpac’s investment in banking services, people, technology and facilities in Fiji.

The Group says this year, Westpac has invested in flagship leadership and banker training programs to build local talent and strengthen its Fiji team’s leadership skills and banking capability.

Westpac says investment in facilities includes the refurbishment of Westpac’s Suva head office and flagship Thomson Street branch. The branch reopened in August 2026 with improved customer service areas and self-service banking designed to make everyday banking simpler and more convenient.

Westpac Pacific Managing Director Emma Low says the investment built on Westpac’s long history in Fiji.

“This investment strengthens our balance sheet so we can do more for Fijian families and businesses, support the country’s continued growth and invest in the bank our customers and communities rely on. Our wider investment in training, site refurbishment and technology upgrades makes banking simpler and more convenient for customers,” she said.