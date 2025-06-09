[File Photo]

Fiji-made products and local manufacturing are being showcased at the 12th Top Executive Conference, with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Fiji highlighting the quality of its locally produced Ratu and Bati rum brands.

As a Bronze Plus Sponsor of TOPEX 2026, CCEP Fiji is also hosting the conference’s Welcome Cocktail, bringing together business leaders, policymakers and industry representatives.

CCEP Fiji Country Director for the Pacific Islands, Ryan Mahoney, says the conference provides an important platform for leaders to exchange ideas, build partnerships and showcase what Fiji’s manufacturing industry can offer.

Mahoney says the company is proud to support these discussions while promoting locally made brands that have gained international recognition.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Officer Edward Bernard says CCEP Fiji’s continued support reflects its long-standing commitment to bringing business and industry leaders together.

TOPEX 2026 is being held at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa from November 19 to 21 under the theme “Building Forward: Capitalising on Opportunity, Partnering for Growth.”