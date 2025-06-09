[Photo : Kelera Ditaiki]

Fiji’s new Counter Narcotics Act and Police Act are still awaiting regulations before they can come into force.

This comes as the country’s first wastewater drug report detects methamphetamine across all four monitoring sites, while cannabis remains the most widely used illicit drug.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua says the Ministry is working with relevant agencies to finalise the regulations needed to activate both laws.

The legislation is expected to strengthen police powers in tackling drug trafficking and illicit drug use.

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Naivalurua says the wastewater report provides the first science-based picture of drug consumption across areas serving around 20 percent of Fiji’s population.

Suva recorded the highest methamphetamine level at almost five doses per day per 1,000 people, while cannabis use in Lautoka was about ten times higher than methamphetamine.

Naivalurua says the regulations must be completed before the two laws can officially commence.

“These rules must be finished before the two new Acts can officially start and commence.”

He says combining stronger laws with wastewater data will help authorities better target drug trafficking and consumption.

Government is also working with Australia and other partners to strengthen its response to organised crime.