[Photo : Supplied]

Australia has pledged an additional $10 million for Pacific ocean protection, as Fiji calls for coastal communities and small-scale fishers to get more direct access to climate funding.

Australia’s Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen announced the funding for the Pacific-led Unlocking Blue Prosperity Initiative at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

Australia also pledged approximately $1.5 million for a two-year partnership with the Ocean Risk and Resilience Action Alliance.

Fiji’s Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya welcomed the commitments, saying funding must be easier to access for women, young people and small scale fishers.

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“No amount of finance can save our reefs if the world overshoots 1.5 degrees for long. Finance and ambition must move together, guided by the science”

For Fijian communities, that could mean support to protect the reefs and fishing grounds families rely on for food and income, and to restore mangroves that help shield homes from coastal erosion.

Over the next 12 months, Fiji wants simpler ways for communities to apply directly for funding and more support to help Pacific countries develop ocean and climate projects that can attract investment.

Fiji is also calling for financing that allows vulnerable island nations to protect their coastlines without taking on more debt.

Tabuya says ocean funding must go hand in hand with efforts to limit global warming.