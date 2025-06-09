[Photo: FILE]

The Methodist Church in Fiji has pledged its full support for the Government’s declaration of a National State of Disaster in response to ongoing El Niño conditions and worsening drought across the country.

In a statement, the Church says it recognises the seriousness of the situation and backs the Government’s call for precautionary measures and collective action to protect lives, livelihoods, and essential resources.

The Church is urging all Fijians – particularly Methodist families across its 59 divisions – to take the declaration seriously, follow official advice, use water responsibly, and look out for vulnerable neighbours, including the elderly and children.

Ministers, church leaders, and congregations are also being encouraged to raise awareness, promote water conservation, and mobilise support for drought-affected communities.

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Meanwhile, the Methodist Church is calling on all members to observe a week-long period of prayer, fasting, and consecration from December first to the seventh.

During the seven days, members are encouraged to refrain from drinking yaqona and smoking, and to dedicate themselves to prayer, fasting, and reflection.

The Church is extending the invitation to all Fijians, regardless of denomination or religious affiliation, to join the national call to pray for rain, conserve resources, and stand together in unity.