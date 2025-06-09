[Source: File]

Teams competing in next week’s Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup in Ba will be allowed to register overseas-based players under a revised player eligibility rule.

Fiji FA Media Officer Avikash Chand says each team will be permitted to register up to four guest players, with a maximum of three allowed on the field at any one time.

“There is a change that four guest players can be registered in a team and only three can take the field.”

Chand explained that guest players refer specifically to overseas-based players who are registered with competing teams for the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

“Guest players means players from overseas. Teams can register four players, but only three can take the field at one time.”

The new rule will allow teams to strengthen their squads while ensuring opportunities remain available for locally based players throughout the competition.

The Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup kicks off next week in Ba, bringing together community football teams from across the region.