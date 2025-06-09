[photo/ Bose Vavataga]

The birth of a baby girl has brought a moment of hope and happiness to a young mother who had been under the protection of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces at Blackrock Camp in Nadi.

The young mother, one of three girls who sought refuge at the camp following alleged human trafficking and abuse, safely delivered a healthy baby girl at Lautoka Hospital.

She had been under the care of the RFMF Joint Task Force Command while awaiting the outcome of her human trafficking case, which is currently before the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Following the birth, mother and baby were reunited with their family, where they will remain as she recovers and begins her journey into motherhood.

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In a gesture of support, Commander Joint Task Force Brigadier General Manoa D. Gadai, accompanied by officers and members of the JTFC and Delta Company Wives and Mothers Club, visited the family through a traditional Roqoroqo ceremony.

During the visit, Brigadier General Gadai requested that the newborn carry his surname, a gesture the family accepted as a symbol of goodwill and support.

The Headquarters Joint Task Force Command says the occasion highlights the human side of its work, particularly its responsibility to protect vulnerable individuals and uphold their dignity.

For the young mother, her daughter’s birth brings a fresh start and hope for a better future with her family.