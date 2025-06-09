Police are investigating an incident involving a vehicle that allegedly drove into pedestrians along Laucala Bay Road last Thursday.

It is understood that the driver drove off after he was approached by unidentified persons.

In the process, the car allegedly struck a number of vehicles before turning around and allegedly hitting pedestrians along the busy road.

Police say a report has been received and investigation into the incident is underway.

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Police have not confirmed if anyone has been injured or whether the driver has been charged.

FBC News has asked Police for details including the number of persons injured, extent of injuries and whether the driver has been charged.

We will have more on this story as details are confirmed.