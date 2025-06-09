[photo/Fiji government]

The protection of religious and cultural identity is among the concerns raised by Savusavu residents during consultations on the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill 2026.

Resident Sheenal Devi is calling for specific recognition of Sanatan Dharma in the Constitution, saying its traditions, values and heritage should be protected for future generations.

While making her submission to the Special Parliamentary Committee, Devi says she believes the Constitution should provide equal protection to all religious communities.

She adds she has not found specific protection for Sanatan Dharma and wants an additional clause included to recognise its religious and cultural heritage.

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Devi also raised concerns about comments telling people of Indian descent that they are not native to Fiji and should return to India.

She says such remarks create questions about belonging and believes stronger constitutional protection could help address these concerns.

Devi is urging the committee to consider her proposal as it reviews the Constitution Amendment Bill.