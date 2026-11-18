Source: Reuters

China’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesday pledged to stand up against trade protectionism, while ​his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin criticised Western sanctions as the two set the stage for a high-stakes trilateral meeting with Donald Trump.

They delivered their speeches at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ‌summit in the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, ahead of US President Trump’s arrival from Manila, where he was meeting key regional allies.

The three men are due to meet on the sidelines on Thursday and potentially discuss Russia’s war with Ukraine and the US war in Iran, as well as other flashpoints such as trade, AI and nuclear weapons.

The meeting has drawn comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference between the US, Britain and the Soviet Union that formalized spheres of influence, set the stage for the ​post-World War Two order and became shorthand for great-power deals imposed on smaller countries.

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It has also unnerved leaders of smaller economies, particularly in Europe and Asia, who fear the world’s greatest military ​powers will disregard their interests.