[Photo : Josefa Sigavolavola]

The Suva Magistrates Court has today issued an order for the destruction of illicit drugs linked to former lawyer Shazran Lateef’s case.

The order comes after Lateef was sentenced last week to 20 months’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The sentence is to run concurrently with the three-year and eight-month prison term he is already serving for a separate drug conviction.

The latest court action relates to the drugs tendered as exhibits in the case.

Article continues after advertisement

Lateef had previously been convicted of possessing 9.5 grams of methamphetamine and 3.5 grams of marijuana in a separate 2019 case, for which he was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.

The 20-month sentence imposed last week relates to another drug possession matter involving methamphetamine and cannabis, and was ordered to run concurrently with his existing sentence.