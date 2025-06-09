WAF Chief Executive Seru Soderberg. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Water Authority of Fiji is urging all businesses in the country to reduce water usage by 30 per cent from December.

WAF Chief Executive Seru Soderberg detailed the dire water situation in the country brought on by the El Nino effect while addressing business leaders at the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation’s Topex conference in Nadi.

He said 27 of 44 water sources are at critical level with 4 more approaching crisis point.

The WAF CEO said 31,600 people are on intermittent supply, rationing or carting with 91 trucks carting water every day.

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He said since October 30, 32.5 million litres of water has been carted with over 2 million litres shipped to the Yasawa Group, Malolo and Vatulele Islands and maritime islands in the Northern Division.

Soderberg asked business leaders to take all necessary steps to reduce unnecessary water use by fixing leaks and stopping outdoor and non-essential use.

He also urged businesses to hold 48 hours of storage, filled during supply hours and to arrange private carting outside WAF’s contracted vendors.

The WAF CEO also asked business executives to appoint a water focal point that WAF can contact for updates.

Soderberg said due to the dry weather being experienced across the country, dams and rivers will keep falling throughout the holiday season.

He also said the El Nino will peak in December when visitor arrivals will be at its peak and demand for water will be at its highest.