[Photo: FILE]

People with past criminal convictions may get a second chance at employment, but those with serious offences will not be allowed to work in sectors that involve vulnerable groups.

This comes as the Government moves to balance rehabilitation with public safety.

Permanent Secretary for Justice Selina Kuruleca says the Criminal Records Act places clear restrictions on individuals seeking employment in areas involving children, people with disabilities and the disciplined forces if they have certain adverse criminal records.

Kuruleca adds that protecting vulnerable populations remains a priority, particularly when considering the nature of offences committed by applicants.

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The PS stresses that the new legislation is about giving deserving individuals an opportunity to rehabilitate and rebuild their lives, but this must never come at the expense of community safety.

“You would not let someone who is a repeat sex offender work with children. That is not allowed in the law. No matter if you committed a crime 50 years ago, that is still not allowed, and today that is very clear in the legislation, Section 46. So we just want to make that clear. It does not mean that just because it is done, everything is forgotten, particularly for serious offences, because the safety of the community is paramount.”

Kuruleca says that while people deserve a second chance, public safety must remain a priority, adding that some overseas job applicants are still facing police clearance issues due to delays in updating court records in the police system.

The Ministry of Justice says it will continue working with relevant authorities to facilitate employment opportunities while ensuring the law protects those who are most vulnerable.