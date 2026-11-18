Source: Reuters

James Bond has a new leading man, and luxury brands are already jockeying for a role alongside him.

More than 60 years after “Dr. No” introduced 007 to cinema audiences, Bond ​remains one of the world’s most coveted marketing vehicles, with watchmakers, carmakers, fashion houses and drinks brands spending millions around each film in the hope of ‌being associated with Britain’s best-known secret agent.

The naming of Robert Pattinson, 40, ends years of speculation over who would inherit the role after the franchise killed off Daniel Craig’s Bond in 2021’s “No Time to Die”. Craig wore Omega watches, drove Aston Martin (AML.L), opens new tab cars and was dressed by Tom Ford.

Branding experts said the first Bond film under Amazon MGM Studios and director Denis Villeneuve offers a rare chance for luxury groups to reshape one ​of Hollywood’s most closely watched product-placement portfolios.

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“James Bond occupies a special place in terms of branding,” said Eric Nebot, founder and CEO of product-placement agency Hill Valley, who worked ​with Swiss jeweller Chopard on “No Time to Die”.

“He is an icon of cinema who has been created partly through the clothes he wears, ⁠the brands he uses and the cocktails he drinks.”

The unveiling of Pattinson as Bond — with no watch on his wrist — set phones ablaze within Hollywood’s product-placement industry. The actor appeals to ​men and women across generations, from his early “Twilight” fanbase to “Batman”.

“I love the Pattinson choice. It gives us a lot to work with,” said Britt Johnson, CEO and founder of Mediaplacement, an agency ​that placed Diageo’s (DGE.L), opens new tab Smirnoff vodka in Bond’s trademark martini in the 2021 film.

“For Bond, having a female audience is very, very important,” he added, pointing to Pattinson’s standing in the fashion world.

Pattinson has been an ambassador for LVMH’s (LVMH.PA), opens new tab Dior for more than a decade and in September became a global face of luxury Swiss watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre, owned by Richemont (CFR.S), opens new tab.