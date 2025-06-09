[Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fijians living across Europe will have greater access to consular assistance and support following the reopening of Fiji’s Embassy in Brussels.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka says Government is committed to strengthening its engagement with Fijians overseas and addressing challenges they face.

During a Talanoa with members of the Fijian diaspora in Brussels, Ditoka says the reopening of the Embassy responds to repeated calls from the community for a permanent diplomatic presence in Europe.

He says the Embassy will improve consular services, promote Fijian culture and heritage, and create more opportunities for overseas Fijians to contribute to national development.

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The discussions also raised concerns about visa assistance for family members of Fijian rugby players in France, registering children born overseas through the Vola ni Kawa Bula, and the confiscation of tabua at international borders.

Ditoka says Government is also finalising its Diaspora Policy to strengthen connections with Fijians abroad and encourage their involvement in Fiji’s development.

He has urged Fijians living in Europe to remain connected to home and take part in important national discussions, including consultations on the review of the 2013 Constitution.