[Source: AP]

After a 13-year wait, one of entertainment’s biggest releases is finally here.

“Grand Theft Auto VI” launches Thursday, sending players back to Vice City and testing whether Rockstar Games can follow one of the bestselling video games ever made with another cultural and commercial phenomenon.

The latest installment becomes playable at midnight local time on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X’S, meaning players in Asia and other regions can start playing hours before its U.S. release.

New Zealand was among the first countries where players could access the game, and internet providers prepared for a surge in downloads as midnight approached.

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“The game file size at 212 gigabytes is unprecedented,” said Kurt Rodgers, network strategy manager for Chorus New Zealand. “That’s more than a quarter of the average household’s data usage in an entire month, all in one go.”

In the capital, Wellington, players stayed up to be among the first to try “Grand Theft Auto VI.”

Among them was Adam Simmons, a director of photography who launched the game in his living room as soon as it unlocked, keeping the volume low to avoid waking his wife and daughters.

“The gameplay dynamics are just amazing and the graphics are great and you can tell that the storytelling is really deep, which is impressive,” he said after half an hour of shooting, car theft and jokes about Florida.

“You really feel like you are in a world,” he added. “The places and how they’re put together feel right.”

Simmons moved to New Zealand from Portland, Oregon, five months ago — a decision he joked had been influenced by the prospect of playing “Grand Theft Auto” before his friends.

He praised the game’s emotional connection with its characters and said he expected its expansive world to offer hours of play long after he finished the story.

By 1 a.m., he reluctantly admitted he should go to bed, though he expected to put in plenty of hours in the coming days.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, rose more than 8% Wednesday as the game’s global rollout continued.

In the Dallas area, Bryan Banuelos, a mobile auto detailer, told customers he wouldn’t be taking calls Thursday so he could focus on “GTA VI.” His social media post actually drove some business beforehand, with customers trying to get their cars detailed before he disappeared into Vice City.

“Tomorrow will be the beginning of a new era for the gamers that like GTA,” Banuelos said.