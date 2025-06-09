Marriott International is preparing to expand and upgrade its hotel offerings in Fiji, with new facilities, renovated accommodation and additional guest experiences planned across its resorts in 2027.

The plans come as the company reports strong business across its Fiji properties, with Area General Manager for the Pacific Islands, John Douglas, saying hotels have been operating at high occupancy, particularly during the peak season.

Douglas adds that the company is now preparing to take its Fiji portfolio to another level, with several major developments planned across its resorts.

He adds that at Sheraton Fiji Resort, most restaurants will be air-conditioned, while Denarau Villas has completed renovations of all 82 villas.

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“We’re also going to renovate the outdoor restaurant in the first quarter and create a brand-new sunset lounge because it is right on the rock wall that overlooks the ocean. Across the road, we’ll go to Denarau Golf Club. We will not have Heineken House in a couple of weeks. We are renaming it to The Pub. So we’re going to do a Fiji twist on that classic Australian club culture. And just have that right atmosphere for the families and all our guests as well.”

The company also plans to upgrade its outdoor restaurant and introduce a new sunset lounge.

At Sheraton Resort and Spa Tokoriki Island, the company is also looking to strengthen its guest experience, while the Westin Fiji Golf Resort and Spa is preparing for further developments.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay will mark its 10th anniversary next April, with plans to add around 12 private plunge pools and renovate its restaurant.

The resort will also host the World Surf League again next year.

Douglas says the newly opened JW Marriott Fiji Resort and Spa is another major addition to the country’s tourism sector, with new specialty restaurants and an adults-only pool planned.

He adds these investments are supported by Marriott’s strong customer base and, most importantly, its staff, who play a key role in delivering guest experiences.

Douglas adds that the company values its business partners and remains committed to strengthening its presence in Fiji as it looks ahead to 2027.