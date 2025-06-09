[Source: File]

Army has named a syrong starting 15 to play Police this afternoon in the Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

Simione Bulai, Patemo Nuku and Joseva Nasaraloa are in the front row with captain Nadidi Taginiselala and Sitiveni Kurivitu at locks.

The loose forwards are Ebenezer Tuidraki, Avisa Anaqali and Saimone Wakanivesi.

Joji Vusoniyasi will be at halfback and Anare Tabakaucoro at flyhalf. Jope Raderua and Peni Rokoduguni.

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Solomoni Naiduki and Joji Wainiqolo are on the wings with Ilikena Vudogo at fullback.

Army takes on Police at 4pm. Meanwhile the women’s game kicks off at 11am. Overseas fans can watch both games for $99FJD.