Source: Reuters

US President Donald Trump met the leaders of key regional allies India, Japan and ​Australia in the Philippines on Tuesday, at the start of an Asian trip that also includes a much-anticipated trilateral meeting, opens new tab with his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

Trump arrived in the Philippine capital at ‌the tail end of a Southeast Asian summit, and began his three-day regional visit with the first meeting in two years of the Quad group of Indo-Pacific democracies.

“Our countries are the four corners of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Trump said.

Trump’s three-day trip to Asia, which also includes the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen, comes after his Republican Party’s defeat in midterm elections, plus spy allegations, opens new tab and new US curbs on China’s access to AI chips that could complicate a fragile trade-war truce.