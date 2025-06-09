Tui Bua Ratu Makutu Nagagavoka [Photo: FILE]

The Paramount Chief of Bua is calling on the Government to give iTaukei landowners a 90 percent share of revenue generated from the use of their land and natural resources, arguing that current arrangements leave resource owners with too little.

Ra Makutu Nagagavoka says landowners should receive 90 percent, while Government retains 10 percent to cover administration and management costs.

Making his submission before Parliament’s Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, Nagagavoka pointed to the existing land administration arrangement through the

iTaukei Land Trust Board as an example of how resource owners and administrators can share responsibilities.

He also questioned the current revenue-sharing arrangements under the forestry sector, particularly the returns received by landowners involved in pine harvesting.

Ra Makutu says seven of Bua’s nine districts are involved in pine planting, involving 108 clans, yet landowners receive only 0.02 percent of the shareholding in the company, compared to the Government’s 99.98 percent. This includes the other provinces involved in the Pine sector.

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He argues that the arrangement is neither fair nor equal, given that the resources being harvested belong to the landowners.

He says even when millions of dollars are distributed, the amount becomes significantly smaller when divided among the many clans and landowning units.

“Last year, some provinces shared six million dollars. When it reached Bua, we had to share it among our eight clans. Imagine how much that leaves each individual landowner. Government should consider this to better support the iTaukei landowners.”

He is urging Government to review existing forestry laws and resource-sharing arrangements to ensure landowners receive a greater return from the resources they provide.

He says Government is already economically established, while landowners need greater support to improve their livelihoods.

Ra Makutu adds that the same generosity shown by their ancestors in making land available for national economic development should be reciprocated through fairer returns to landowners.