Despite a narrow 21–16 victory over Italy, the Fiji Water Flying Fijians delivered an encouraging performance, showing notable improvement in several key areas of their game.

Italy started strongly and tested Fiji from the opening whistle, taking a 13–7 lead into half-time. However, the Flying Fijians responded with a spirited second-half comeback to turn the deficit around and secure a five-point victory.

Fiji showed greater determination in defence, recording a tackle success rate of 74 per cent.

The side made 167 tackles, although 37 were missed, highlighting an area that will still require attention.

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Their set-piece performance was another positive, particularly in the lineouts, where they secured 18 of their 21 throws.

Fiji also dominated the scrum, winning all seven of their attempts.

At the breakdown, the Flying Fijians were equally effective, winning 15 turnovers and disrupting Italy’s attacking rhythm at crucial moments.

Perhaps most encouraging was Fiji’s ability to secure the victory despite having just 45 per cent of possession throughout the 80 minutes.

While there is still room for improvement, the performance offered positive signs of progress for the Flying Fijians as they look to build momentum in the Nations Championship.

They play Italy again on Saturday at 4.40am, and it will be Live on FBC Sports.