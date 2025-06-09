[Photo Credit: Reuters]

At least 4 people were killed and 30 injured in ​a fire at a power station in ‌southern Iraq on Saturday, with the toll expected to rise, security officials said.

Civil defence teams ​brought the fire at the Hartha ​power station north of Basra under control ⁠after firefighters responded to the incident, ​Iraq’s state news agency, INA, reported.

The fire ​spread to neighbouring houses and forced operations at the power station to stop, the security officials said.

The ​Hartha station has an installed generating ​capacity of 800 megawatts but had been operating at ‌around ⁠400 megawatts before the fire, they said.

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There was no immediate official information on the cause of the fire or the extent ​of the ​damage, INA ⁠reported.

Iraq’s electricity infrastructure has long struggled with decades of underinvestment, ​inadequate maintenance and an inability to ​meet ⁠peak demand, particularly during the extremely hot summer months. Fires and technical failures at ⁠substations ​and power facilities have ​previously disrupted electricity supplies and caused widespread outages.