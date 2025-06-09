[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Seven new faces have been included in the Fiji Airways Fijian men’s and Fijiana 7s squads for the opening two legs of the HSBC SVNS Series in Dubai and Cape Town.

The squads feature a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talent, with debutants marked by an asterisk in the official team announcement.

In the Fijiana squad, captain Ana Naimasi will lead a side that includes Sesenieli Donu, Adi Salote Nailolo, Merewairita Neivosa, Laisani Mocesawana, Reapi Ulunisau, Varanisese Qoro, Kelerayani Luvu, Mariana Talatoka, Regan Chapman, Atelaite Ralivanawana, Ivi Savu and Mere Vocevoce.

The new caps in the women’s squad are Merewairita Neivosa and Regan Chapman.

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For the men’s team, captain Tira Wilagi heads a squad featuring Akuila Dranivotua, Joseva Talacolo, Vilimone Raiqiso, Kavekini Tanivanuakula, George Bose, Aquino Savenaca, Douglas Daveta, Iowane Teba, Filipe Sauturaga, Sanaila Daliga, Vuiviwa Naduvalo and Saimone Qeleca.

The debutants in the men’s squad are Vilimone Raiqiso, Aquino Savenaca, Sanaila Daliga and Saimone Qeleca.

Both teams will begin their HSBC SVNS campaign in Dubai before travelling to Cape Town for the second tournament of the new season.