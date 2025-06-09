[Photo : Bose Vavataga]

A woman is fighting for her life after her husband allegedly broke into her home and attacked her with a knife, despite an existing Domestic Violence Restraining Order.

The victim’s younger sister, Makereta Waqalevu, says the attack happened in the early hours of Saturday in Korovou.

Waqalevu alleges the victim’s daughter heard a loud noise and went to investigate, finding her father holding a knife.

She says the child called out to her mother, but it was too late, as the woman had already been struck twice on the head.

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According to Waqalevu, her sister was in shock and initially did not realize the extent of her injuries.

The family is now questioning why the husband was released from custody hours before the attack, despite repeated calls for police intervention.

Waqalevu says her sister contacted her on Thursday night, asking her to alert Korovou Police after her husband allegedly threatened her.

The following day, the victim reported the matter to Nausori Police on her way to work in Suva, informing officers of the existing DVRO from an earlier incident in Lautoka.

Waqalevu says police later attended the Korovou home after another confrontation on Friday night and took the husband to the station, with her sister accompanying him.

Her sister later returned home, believing the matter had been dealt with and that her husband would not be allowed back.

However, around 4:30am on Saturday, Waqalevu received a distressing call that her sister had been attacked.

The victim was rushed to hospital before being transferred to Suva for further treatment, while her husband allegedly fled.

Waqalevu says she questioned police over his release.

She claims officers told her delays in confirming the DVRO with Lautoka Police led to him being let go.

The family is also seeking answers over his whereabouts, saying they have received conflicting information about whether he has been arrested.

Police have confirmed the incident to FBC News, adding that the suspect has been charged and will be produced in court tomorrow.