[Source: Reuters]

Harry Styles, Sam Fender, Billie Eilish and Cher will headline Britain’s Glastonbury next ​year, the organisers said on their website on ‌Wednesday, as the sold-out festival returns after taking a year off in 2026.

British singer Harry Styles, who recently ​completed a 30-show residency at Madison Square ​Garden in New York, will play the ⁠festival for the first time, while Cher ​will take the legends slot at the age ​of 81.

It will be the second time US star Eilish has headlined the event, held at Worthy Farm in ​south west England since 1970, after her ​first appearance in 2022, while British singer Fender will take ‌one ⁠of the coveted top spots for the first time.

Glastonbury sells out before any headliners have been announced.

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Tickets sold out in 42 minutes last ​month.

The festival ​was not ⁠held in 2026, known as a fallow year. Every five years or ​so, the farm’s pastures need to ​recover ⁠from the impact of having over 200,000 people on site for the event in June.

Massive Attack, ⁠Chase & ​Status, the XX and Lily ​Allen are amongst the other acts who will perform at the ​festival.