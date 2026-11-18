Source: Reuters

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday the presence of French military personnel in ​Ukraine is part of a mission to provide training ‌and technical support to Ukrainian soldiers in their war against Russia.

“We are not co-belligerent in Ukraine and ​we have no intention to be but ​we support the Ukrainian army and the ⁠Ukrainian resistance,” Barrot told France 5 television.

France ​has trained Ukrainian troops since Russia invaded Ukraine ​in February 2022, but has so far done so in France and Poland as European Union countries seek to ​avoid making direct conflict with Russia more ​likely.

Barrot was asked about a mission known as “Volia”, whose ‌existence ⁠was first reported by Radio France Internationale (RFI), which said the mission had been active since the summer of 2026.

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“For a people fighting for its independence, its ​freedom and ​for democracy ⁠at the door of Europe, fighting for our security, the least ​we can do is to send a ​few ⁠training staff and operators for maintenance,” Barrot added.

“It is not in any way a military operation. ⁠We ​are talking about maintenance operations ​very far from the frontline with particularly limited volumes,” he ​added.