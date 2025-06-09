[Source: File]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach, Jake White, has made a few changes to his team that will play Italy on Sunday in the Nations Championship.

Setareki Turagacoke is in the starting lineup as lock while Nathan Hughes is back at number eight.

White has retained the same backline with Frank Lomani, Ben Volavola, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Josua Tuisova, Setareki Bituniyata, Selestino Wainiqolo and Ponipate Loganimasi.

Prop Marika Parker is expected to make his debut off the bench.

Article continues after advertisement

Etonia Waqa is also on the bench and may get some Nations Cup action.

Fiji plays Italy at 4:40am on Sunday and you watch it live on FBC Sports ONLY via the Walesi set-top box.