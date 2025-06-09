[Photo : Kelera Ditaiki]

A constitutional proposal is calling for traditional leaders to have greater authority over decisions affecting iTaukei and Rotuman land, including the power to approve or reject certain changes.

The proposal was presented during consultations on Bill No. 32 of 2026, with a submitter arguing that the traditional council needs binding constitutional powers rather than simply serving in an advisory role.

Submitter Asesela Wainiqolo says no law changing customary land rights or allowing compulsory land acquisition should proceed without the council’s express consent.

He argues that although the 2026 Act re-established the traditional council, it does not give it enough legal authority to protect indigenous land, culture and affairs.

Article continues after advertisement

“No law altering indigenous land tenure or resource rights, or any compulsory acquisition under Section 27, should proceed without the express consent of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga.”

The proposal also calls for the council to have binding authority over customary law, traditional leadership titles, language and the social well-being of iTaukei and Rotuman communities.

Wainiqolo says this would protect traditional institutions from political interference, while allowing elected governments to continue managing the country’s day-to-day affairs.