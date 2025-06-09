Parents should be questioned and held responsible the behaviour of their children when they exhibit indiscipline in schools and outside the classroom.

This was shared by NextGen Alliance Party member Nolene Billings during the Fijian Media Association’s Town Hall in Nadi on Thursday.

She made the comment in the wake of a call by Votualevu College student Sailasa Seavula for the introduction of corporal punishment in Fiji.

Seavula said student behaviour was rapidly deteriorating and corporal punishment could be an effective way to get classrooms under control.

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Billings said in her view, it “is very unfair to blame the child.”

She said children exhibited bad behaviour for a reason.

Billings said instead of spending time monitoring homework and discussing issues with their kids, “too many parents are caught up on their phones now or sitting around the grog bowl.”

In response, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said corporal punishment remains prohibited under Fiji’s current laws because the country has ratified international conventions.

He acknowledged that the issue was sensitive and required further discussion.

Radrodro said consultations on the new Education Act revealed differing views on corporal punishment and whether it should be introduced.

He said the government is focusing on strengthening student welfare and discipline through legislative reforms, including expanding the Education Ministry’s authority beyond the school environment.

Radrodro said the Education Act which comes into force in January 2027 will also strengthen teacher protection measures and provide greater support in addressing student misconduct.