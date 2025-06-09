[Source: AP]

Luminaries from political figures to pop stars to poets were gathering Wednesday in Manhattan for a joyful and music-filled tribute to Gloria Steinem, the trailblazing activist, prolific author and most visible symbol of American feminism.

“It’s Steinemite!” declared the invitation received by about 1,000 guests, an indication of the buoyant mood that organizers say Steinem, who died in September at 92, had wanted for her memorial.

In a way, the late afternoon celebration promised to mirror the spirit of Steinem’s famed talking circles, which she hosted at her Upper East Side home for more than 50 years: a vibrant mix of people from near and far, reflecting Steinem’s extensive travels and eclectic tastes in art and music.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was expected to be one of the main speakers at the memorial in the Park Avenue Armory, a few blocks from Steinem’s home. There were performances planned from pop star Cyndi Lauper and actor-singer Cynthia Erivo, as well as poetry and choral presentations.

Article continues after advertisement

“Gloria wanted a true celebration filled with laughter and friends across generations,” said Jill Heller, director of programs at Gloria’s Foundation, which is working to preserve Steinem’s home as a center to further her work. The presenters “reflect how expansive a life Gloria lived but also just the spirit of community, celebration and hopefulness that she wanted for this moment,” Heller said.

Close friend Amy Richards, a chief organizer of the event, said Steinem “definitely wanted people to have a good time. She hoped that new people will meet each other, and there will be laughter.”

Steinem became an activist after an early career as a journalist. She has said she might have remained a journalist had editors been willing to let her write about social issues of importance, like the nascent women’s movement — but they weren’t interested. It was at a meeting where women spoke out about illegal abortions that she decided to change paths.

“That speak-out was the beginning of activism for me,” Steinem told The Associated Press in 2022. “Either our control over our own bodies is equal, regardless of sex or race, or we’re not living in a democracy.”

Steinem went on to co-found Ms. Magazine and the National Women’s Political Caucus. She traveled constantly, to campuses and rallies and protests, despite an early fear of public speaking. And when she was at home in New York, her living room was a constant gathering place, where groups and movements were born as women gathered from across the country and around the globe.

Steinem, a prolific author, died just weeks before the release of her final memoir, “An Unexpected Life.”

“As I write this, I’m both older than I ever imagined I would become and happier than I ever imagined I could be,” she wrote in the introduction. “I’ve been rewarded with friends who are my chosen family. I have trusted friends in other countries, and we strive to be safe and free, and share hopes for a peaceful democracy in the world.”

Steinem added that she planned to live to 100.