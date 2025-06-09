[Photo : Supplied]

Nadi residents will now have more shopping options, with Shop & Save investing five million dollars in the development of its latest supermarket branch in Nadi Town, creating 70 new jobs.

The investment covers the renovation of an existing building, construction of an extension, and the installation of new fixtures, fittings and equipment.

Shop & Save Executive Director Nisheel D. Kisun says the new development brings together a supermarket, bakery, coffee shop, Liquor Land and a variety store.

“This investment is a complete part of our strategy and not just identifying new locations for new store openings, but also investing our existing stores in terms of renovations and upgrades.”

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He says the investment is part of the group’s strategy to expand its presence while upgrading existing stores to meet changing customer preferences.

Kisun says consumer tastes are evolving, and the company wants to ensure its stores continue to meet customers’ expectations.

The new branch is expected to strengthen the company’s presence in Nadi while providing additional employment opportunities for the local community.