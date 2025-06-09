Fiji 7s veteran Sevuloni Mocenacagi will join the McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s at the 2027 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s, to be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka from 14 to 16 January.

Mocenacagi made history at the Vancouver Sevens in March 2026, becoming Fiji’s most-capped men’s player on the international sevens series.

His 65th tournament appearance surpassed Jerry Tuwai’s previous record of 64, marking a milestone in a career that began with his international series debut in 2015.

The experienced forward brings powerful running, physicality and an in-depth understanding of the sevens game to Mike Friday’s invitational side.

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He will join seven overseas players already announced, Terry Bouhraoua of France; Justin Geduld, Branco du Preez and Rosko Specman of South Africa; Pama Fou of Australia; Harry McNulty of Ireland; and Luke Treharne of Wales.

Mocenacagi’s selection gives fans the chance to see the Fijian favourite play alongside former international rivals.

His strength in contact and ability to keep attacking plays alive are expected to complement the squad’s playmakers, runners and finishers. His knowledge of Fiji’s style of play could also prove valuable against the domestic teams in the tournament.

The Mike Friday Select 7s will make their third consecutive appearance at the Coral Coast event.

They finished runners-up in 2025 and reached the semi-finals in 2026. With Mocenacagi in the squad, they will be aiming for their first title and the FJD $50,000 men’s first prize.

The 15th edition of the tournament will feature local and international teams over three days, with free admission throughout.

For Mocenacagi, it will be another chance to play before Fiji’s passionate rugby supporters and add to a career that has secured him a place in the country’s sevens history.