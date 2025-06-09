[Photo: FILE]

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica expects changes to the proposed makeup of the Senate before the Constitution Amendment Bill returns to Parliament.

The draft proposes a 23-member Senate, with 14 nominees from the Great Council of Chiefs, six from the Prime Minister, two from the Opposition Leader and one from the Rotuma Island Council.

The President will appoint members, and the Senate will review Bills passed by the House of Representatives.

Kamikamica says concerns about the proposed Senate makeup have been discussed internally.

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“You know, I mentioned the Senate; you will come and see me if I’m wrong. But the mix of the Senate will change before it’s tabled. I’m pretty confident of that. Because I’ve had some internal discussions already, not pre-empting what the select committee will say.”

However, Centre for Democracy and Dialogue Chief Executive Nilesh Lal says the proposed prime ministerial nominations to the Senate could increase executive power.

“However, the key issue, which is the concentration of power in the executive, has not been addressed. What we found, quite disappointingly, is that a number of the things that have been proposed in there actually go in the opposite direction. So it’s going to end up giving even more power to the executive. For instance, you know, the composition of the Boundaries Commission, the Prime Minister’s nominees to the Senate, and so forth.”

Kamikamica agrees that the Senate proposal needs another look.

The Bill is expected to return to Parliament for its third reading during the November 30 to December 4 sitting week, with a vote also expected that week.