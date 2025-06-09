Gaining exposure and valuable experience against giant football nations is one of the Fiji Junior Bula Boys’ focuses for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar.

Head coach Stephane Auvary believes Fiji has the potential to become a fierce opponent on the international stage with the right development and exposure.

Competing in the World Cup is already a huge achievement for the side.

Despite not being able to put points on the scoreboard, he praised his players for adjusting to the Moroccans’ pace and momentum.

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Long-term development is coach Auvary’s focus, but for now, they gear up for their next game.

“They know what we’re trying to accomplish with our long term vision, the players are starting from scatch, and hopefully in the next three to five years we will be able to fully compete, but so far we’re really in the learning process.”

They play Spain on Tuesday at 12.30am, and you can watch it Live on FBC Sports.