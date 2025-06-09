[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

A special committee under the National Disaster Management Council is expected to meet on Monday to determine the next phase of interventions for communities in the Northern and Western divisions, following the declaration of a State of Disaster amid worsening El Niño conditions.

Minister for Rural Development and Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu says the meeting will consider urgent measures to address water shortages, agricultural impacts, and wider social and economic challenges.

Bulitavu says access to drinking water remains the immediate priority, with some communities already experiencing severe dry conditions.

“We have communities that are drying up. First of all, we need drinking water. Then we’ll look into agriculture and water.”

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The Minister says Government agencies have been meeting over the past month to prepare interventions, with further measures to be considered following Wednesday’s State of Disaster declaration.

He says Government is also working with partners in New Zealand and Australia to bring in improved systems and additional assistance.

Bulitavu says interventions will focus on securing drinking water, protecting agriculture, and managing the broader socio-economic impacts.

Monday’s meeting is expected to provide clear direction on how assistance will be rolled out as authorities respond to the situation.