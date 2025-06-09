Alivereti Kauyaca announced his return to the ring in style, successfully defending his Fiji Cruiserweight title with an eighth-round stoppage victory over Savenaca Naliva at A.D. Patel College Hall in Ba.

Naliva displayed courage and determination from the opening bell, refusing to back down against the reigning champion.

However, Kauyaca’s tough throws gradually took their toll as the Ba-born boxer took control of the contest.

The decisive moment came in the eighth round when Kauyaca dropped Naliva with a powerful shot.

Article continues after advertisement

Although the veteran managed to rise after the referee’s count, the official deemed him unfit to continue and waved off the contest, handing Kauyaca an impressive stoppage victory.

Following the fight, Kauyaca paid tribute to Naliva, praising the veteran for stepping into the ring and giving him a worthy challenge in the championship bout.

The 32-year-old had been out of action since February 2025, making Saturday night’s performance an impressive return after a lengthy spell away from competitive boxing.

His dominant display not only ensured he retained his national title but also sent a strong message to the rest of the cruiserweight division that he remains a formidable force.

Kauyaca also thanked his family and friends who turned out in numbers to support him, acknowledging their encouragement and backing throughout his return to the ring.